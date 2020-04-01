All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:57 AM

379 AHERN ST

379 Ahern Street · No Longer Available
Location

379 Ahern Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Beach Townhome conveniently located within walking distance to the beach, restaurants and shops at the Neptune Beach Towncenter. The home comes with two parking spots, and a private fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 AHERN ST have any available units?
379 AHERN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Is 379 AHERN ST currently offering any rent specials?
379 AHERN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 AHERN ST pet-friendly?
No, 379 AHERN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 379 AHERN ST offer parking?
Yes, 379 AHERN ST offers parking.
Does 379 AHERN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 AHERN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 AHERN ST have a pool?
No, 379 AHERN ST does not have a pool.
Does 379 AHERN ST have accessible units?
No, 379 AHERN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 379 AHERN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 AHERN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 AHERN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 AHERN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
