379 Ahern Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 Atlantic Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Beach Townhome conveniently located within walking distance to the beach, restaurants and shops at the Neptune Beach Towncenter. The home comes with two parking spots, and a private fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 379 AHERN ST have any available units?
379 AHERN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Is 379 AHERN ST currently offering any rent specials?
379 AHERN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.