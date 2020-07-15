369 7TH ST

Amenities

This is a short term rental. Only available April 1 to Sept. 30th Owner will allow 3 - 6 month lease. Adorable cottage in Atlantic Beach. Close to the beach, area restaurants and shopping. Fully furnished and includes all utilities and lawn care. Perfect for someone needing a short term rental. House has been renovated and has very updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tenant will pay $125/month cleaning fee to landlord's housekeeping service. Landlord will manage the property.