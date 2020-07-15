All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach, FL
369 7TH ST
369 7TH ST

369 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

369 7th Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is a short term rental. Only available April 1 to Sept. 30th Owner will allow 3 - 6 month lease. Adorable cottage in Atlantic Beach. Close to the beach, area restaurants and shopping. Fully furnished and includes all utilities and lawn care. Perfect for someone needing a short term rental. House has been renovated and has very updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tenant will pay $125/month cleaning fee to landlord's housekeeping service. Landlord will manage the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 7TH ST have any available units?
369 7TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 369 7TH ST have?
Some of 369 7TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
369 7TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 7TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 369 7TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 369 7TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 369 7TH ST offers parking.
Does 369 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 7TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 369 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 369 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 369 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 369 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 369 7TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 369 7TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 7TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
