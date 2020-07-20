340 SAILFISH DR E

Amenities

Location, location, location!! Endless possibilities await you in this corner lot home a short bike ride to the beach in highly sought after community of Royal Palms. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms and giving plenty of room for everyone. Neutral color palette is sure to appeal to the masses. Freshly painted inside and out, solid surface counters in kitchen. New Stainless steel appliances. updated kitchen, updated baths, 1 outside storage unit, extra concrete and more. Brand new tile flooring throughout with vinyl plank flooring in kitchen area. Aluminum Storm shutters are included. Call today for your showing appointment so you can make this the home you have been dreaming of.