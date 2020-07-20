All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

340 SAILFISH DR E

340 Sailfish Dr · No Longer Available
Location

340 Sailfish Dr, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location, location, location!! Endless possibilities await you in this corner lot home a short bike ride to the beach in highly sought after community of Royal Palms. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms and giving plenty of room for everyone. Neutral color palette is sure to appeal to the masses. Freshly painted inside and out, solid surface counters in kitchen. New Stainless steel appliances. updated kitchen, updated baths, 1 outside storage unit, extra concrete and more. Brand new tile flooring throughout with vinyl plank flooring in kitchen area. Aluminum Storm shutters are included. Call today for your showing appointment so you can make this the home you have been dreaming of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 SAILFISH DR E have any available units?
340 SAILFISH DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 340 SAILFISH DR E have?
Some of 340 SAILFISH DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 SAILFISH DR E currently offering any rent specials?
340 SAILFISH DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 SAILFISH DR E pet-friendly?
No, 340 SAILFISH DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 340 SAILFISH DR E offer parking?
No, 340 SAILFISH DR E does not offer parking.
Does 340 SAILFISH DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 SAILFISH DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 SAILFISH DR E have a pool?
No, 340 SAILFISH DR E does not have a pool.
Does 340 SAILFISH DR E have accessible units?
No, 340 SAILFISH DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 340 SAILFISH DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 SAILFISH DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 SAILFISH DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 SAILFISH DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
