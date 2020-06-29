All apartments in Atlantic Beach
301 2nd Street

301 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 2nd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
*Fully Furnished and includes Utilities, Wifi, and Washer/Dryer*

This is a luxury experience at A+ location adjacent to Neptune Beach entertainment district and 1.5 blocks to beach. You cannot get any closer to the best restaurants, bars, and boutiques the beaches have to offer. Completely renovated property with brand new kitchen, appliances, , floors, bathroom, and new queen-size memory foam mattresses, washer/dryer, 55' TV with Roku. Property comfortably sleeps 4 adults in 2 bedrooms and has additional trundle bed with 2 twin mattresses for guests or kids.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/301-2nd-st-neptune-beach-fl-32266-usa/148bbd35-3b34-455c-8c94-10dc824e2a36

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 2nd Street have any available units?
301 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 301 2nd Street have?
Some of 301 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 301 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 301 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 301 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 301 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.

