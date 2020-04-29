All apartments in Atlantic Beach
272 3RD ST
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:25 AM

272 3RD ST

272 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

272 3rd Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
TWO BLOCKS from the ocean!!! Short Term Rental Cottages. 1 bedroom and 1 bath per unit. Perfect for extended stays with 3-6 month leases available. These Atlantic Beach cottages are FULLY furnished/equipped and offer individual courtyards for enjoying that peaceful Florida ocean breeze. Washer/Dryer and two parking spaces. You'll be a short 4 block stroll or bike ride away from the best eateries, shopping and local hotspots. Convenient to UF @ Shands Proton Center, Mayo Clinic and Mayport Naval Base. Perfect beach getaway oasis. Come relax and enjoy the beach lifestyle! Short term rental tax applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 3RD ST have any available units?
272 3RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 272 3RD ST have?
Some of 272 3RD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 3RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
272 3RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 3RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 272 3RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 272 3RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 272 3RD ST offers parking.
Does 272 3RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 3RD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 3RD ST have a pool?
No, 272 3RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 272 3RD ST have accessible units?
No, 272 3RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 272 3RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 3RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 272 3RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 3RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
