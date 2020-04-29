272 3RD ST

Amenities

TWO BLOCKS from the ocean!!! Short Term Rental Cottages. 1 bedroom and 1 bath per unit. Perfect for extended stays with 3-6 month leases available. These Atlantic Beach cottages are FULLY furnished/equipped and offer individual courtyards for enjoying that peaceful Florida ocean breeze. Washer/Dryer and two parking spaces. You'll be a short 4 block stroll or bike ride away from the best eateries, shopping and local hotspots. Convenient to UF @ Shands Proton Center, Mayo Clinic and Mayport Naval Base. Perfect beach getaway oasis. Come relax and enjoy the beach lifestyle! Short term rental tax applies.