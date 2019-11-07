2335 Fiddlers Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite. Three bedrooms are located upstairs with wood flooring, a screened lanai off the master bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room. There is a screened patio off the family room plus an outdoor paver patio. Fireplaces are for decoration only. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent.