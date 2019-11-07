All apartments in Atlantic Beach
2335 Fiddlers Ln.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

2335 Fiddlers Ln

2335 Fiddlers Lane · (904) 802-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2335 Fiddlers Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New Atlantic Beach Rental! Beautiful home in Oceanwalk on a cul-de-sac street. The kitchen includes granite counters, Stainless appliances, and a center island. First level also has Family Room, formal Living room, Dining room and a bedroom suite. Three bedrooms are located upstairs with wood flooring, a screened lanai off the master bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room. There is a screened patio off the family room plus an outdoor paver patio. Fireplaces are for decoration only. Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application Instructions and Sample Lease will be provided by showing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2335 Fiddlers Ln have any available units?
2335 Fiddlers Ln has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2335 Fiddlers Ln have?
Some of 2335 Fiddlers Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Fiddlers Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Fiddlers Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Fiddlers Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 Fiddlers Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2335 Fiddlers Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2335 Fiddlers Ln does offer parking.
Does 2335 Fiddlers Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 Fiddlers Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Fiddlers Ln have a pool?
No, 2335 Fiddlers Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Fiddlers Ln have accessible units?
No, 2335 Fiddlers Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Fiddlers Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Fiddlers Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 Fiddlers Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2335 Fiddlers Ln has units with air conditioning.

