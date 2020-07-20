2328 OCEANFOREST DR W

Amenities

Beach community located in the Ocean Walk Subdivision with a private beach access just a short walk away, pool, and a view of a large pond in most rooms. Located in an area of homes from $500,000 to $1,200,000. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and with high ceilings, 2034 square feet of living space and a sunken living room with fireplace. A 6 month lease is required due to Ocean Walk covenants, and is available for any 6 month period between 5/1/19 to 12/15/19. It comes furnished, and the lessee is responsible for utilities and yard care, or for your convenience could be added to the rental. Enjoy the beach, take the 5 bikes to downtown Atlantic Beach, go on day trips to Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Amelia Island. No pets.