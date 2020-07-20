All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:48 AM

2328 OCEANFOREST DR W

2328 Oceanforest Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Oceanforest Drive West, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beach community located in the Ocean Walk Subdivision with a private beach access just a short walk away, pool, and a view of a large pond in most rooms. Located in an area of homes from $500,000 to $1,200,000. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and with high ceilings, 2034 square feet of living space and a sunken living room with fireplace. A 6 month lease is required due to Ocean Walk covenants, and is available for any 6 month period between 5/1/19 to 12/15/19. It comes furnished, and the lessee is responsible for utilities and yard care, or for your convenience could be added to the rental. Enjoy the beach, take the 5 bikes to downtown Atlantic Beach, go on day trips to Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Amelia Island. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W have any available units?
2328 OCEANFOREST DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W have?
Some of 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2328 OCEANFOREST DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W pet-friendly?
No, 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W offer parking?
Yes, 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W offers parking.
Does 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W have a pool?
Yes, 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W has a pool.
Does 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W have accessible units?
No, 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2328 OCEANFOREST DR W does not have units with air conditioning.
