174 13TH ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM
174 13TH ST
174 13th Street
No Longer Available
Location
174 13th Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Old Atlantic Beach home! Steps to the ocean and a short bike ride to Beaches Town Center. 3 bedrooms, 2 FULL baths. Owner's bedroom has walk-in shower. 1-car garage. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 174 13TH ST have any available units?
174 13TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlantic Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 174 13TH ST have?
Some of 174 13TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 174 13TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
174 13TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 13TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 174 13TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach
.
Does 174 13TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 174 13TH ST offers parking.
Does 174 13TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 13TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 13TH ST have a pool?
No, 174 13TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 174 13TH ST have accessible units?
No, 174 13TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 174 13TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 13TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 13TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 13TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
