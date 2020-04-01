Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 1302 Main St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
1302 Main St.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1302 Main St.
1302 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1302 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1.5 TH Atlantic Beach - Cute townhouse in Atlantic Beach. Small back yard. Close to beach.
(RLNE3732168)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1302 Main St. have any available units?
1302 Main St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlantic Beach, FL
.
Is 1302 Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Main St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Main St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Main St. is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Main St. offer parking?
No, 1302 Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Main St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Main St. have a pool?
No, 1302 Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Main St. have accessible units?
No, 1302 Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Similar Pages
Atlantic Beach 1 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with Balcony
Atlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville