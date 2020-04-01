All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 1302 Main St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
1302 Main St.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

1302 Main St.

1302 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1302 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1.5 TH Atlantic Beach - Cute townhouse in Atlantic Beach. Small back yard. Close to beach.

(RLNE3732168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Main St. have any available units?
1302 Main St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Is 1302 Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Main St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Main St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Main St. is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Main St. offer parking?
No, 1302 Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Main St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Main St. have a pool?
No, 1302 Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Main St. have accessible units?
No, 1302 Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville