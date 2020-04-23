Rent Calculator
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM
3365 Ridgeview Dr
3365 Ridgeview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3365 Ridgeview Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
SFR, 2951 SF, 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, 1/4 ACRE, BUILT IN 2017, WITH AMENITY CENTER WHICH INCLUDES A POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS, KIDS PLAYGROUND, WALKING PATH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3365 Ridgeview Dr have any available units?
3365 Ridgeview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Asbury Lake, FL
.
What amenities does 3365 Ridgeview Dr have?
Some of 3365 Ridgeview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3365 Ridgeview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3365 Ridgeview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3365 Ridgeview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3365 Ridgeview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3365 Ridgeview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3365 Ridgeview Dr offers parking.
Does 3365 Ridgeview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3365 Ridgeview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3365 Ridgeview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3365 Ridgeview Dr has a pool.
Does 3365 Ridgeview Dr have accessible units?
No, 3365 Ridgeview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3365 Ridgeview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3365 Ridgeview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3365 Ridgeview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3365 Ridgeview Dr has units with air conditioning.
