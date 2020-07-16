All apartments in Asbury Lake
3249 Bass Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:09 PM

3249 Bass Court

3249 Bass Court · No Longer Available
Location

3249 Bass Court, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 Bass Court have any available units?
3249 Bass Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
Is 3249 Bass Court currently offering any rent specials?
3249 Bass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 Bass Court pet-friendly?
No, 3249 Bass Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 3249 Bass Court offer parking?
No, 3249 Bass Court does not offer parking.
Does 3249 Bass Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3249 Bass Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 Bass Court have a pool?
Yes, 3249 Bass Court has a pool.
Does 3249 Bass Court have accessible units?
No, 3249 Bass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 Bass Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3249 Bass Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3249 Bass Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3249 Bass Court does not have units with air conditioning.
