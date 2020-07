Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3203 Katys Ct Available 06/15/20 Quaint & Lovely 3/2 in Lake Asbury! - This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Lake Asbury area. Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, separate dining room, eat in kitchen, and fenced backyard. Close access to Blanding Blvd & Hwy 17, shopping, eating, and schools. Don't miss out on this well kept rental.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2397490)