Home
/
Asbury Lake, FL
/
2720 CREEKFRONT DR
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM
2720 CREEKFRONT DR
2720 Creekfront Drive
No Longer Available
Asbury Lake
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Location
2720 Creekfront Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 4 Bedroom in Clay County Schools. Nice yard in a community This home is ready now so be ready to move.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2720 CREEKFRONT DR have any available units?
2720 CREEKFRONT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Asbury Lake, FL
.
What amenities does 2720 CREEKFRONT DR have?
Some of 2720 CREEKFRONT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2720 CREEKFRONT DR currently offering any rent specials?
2720 CREEKFRONT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 CREEKFRONT DR pet-friendly?
No, 2720 CREEKFRONT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake
.
Does 2720 CREEKFRONT DR offer parking?
No, 2720 CREEKFRONT DR does not offer parking.
Does 2720 CREEKFRONT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 CREEKFRONT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 CREEKFRONT DR have a pool?
No, 2720 CREEKFRONT DR does not have a pool.
Does 2720 CREEKFRONT DR have accessible units?
No, 2720 CREEKFRONT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 CREEKFRONT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 CREEKFRONT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 CREEKFRONT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 CREEKFRONT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
