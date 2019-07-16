All apartments in Asbury Lake
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

2640 GLENHAVEN DR

2640 Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Glenhaven Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

garage
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Great rental property in Glen Haven. Well maintained home with newer flooring throughout. split bedrooms, 4th bedroom/ bonus room upstairs. great neighborhood with ''A'' rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 GLENHAVEN DR have any available units?
2640 GLENHAVEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2640 GLENHAVEN DR have?
Some of 2640 GLENHAVEN DR's amenities include garage, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 GLENHAVEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
2640 GLENHAVEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 GLENHAVEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 2640 GLENHAVEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 2640 GLENHAVEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 2640 GLENHAVEN DR offers parking.
Does 2640 GLENHAVEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 GLENHAVEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 GLENHAVEN DR have a pool?
No, 2640 GLENHAVEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 2640 GLENHAVEN DR have accessible units?
No, 2640 GLENHAVEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 GLENHAVEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 GLENHAVEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 GLENHAVEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 GLENHAVEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
