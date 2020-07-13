Apartment List
16 Apartments under $900 for rent in Apopka, FL

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$837
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
935 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7646 Forest City Road #089
7646 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
687 sqft
- (RLNE5911269)
Results within 10 miles of Apopka
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 7 at 03:07pm
11 Units Available
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$875
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
922 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury in your own Oasis. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, the Oasis at Sarasota will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Lake Dot
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1102 sqft
Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
554 Orange Drive #18
554 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
633 sqft
1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Dot
728 ARLINGTON STREET
728 Arlington Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
380 sqft
Great unit in the heart of up and coming UFC School of Media and Animation, upstairs loft unit! Cute and cozy, this unit has off street parking and easy access to downtown and 1-4 for commuting or hitting the tourist attractions.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2520 Caper Lane #102
2520 Caper Lane, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
757 sqft
1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
300 Cherokee Court, Unit C
300 Cherokee Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
Spacious 1/1 condo with gorgeous laminate wood floors in the living area. Beautiful tile in the kitchen and bathroom and carpeting in the bedroom. No washer / dryer in unit, located in clubhouse.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Sylvan Shores
1211 PARK PLACE
1211 Park Place, Mount Dora, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
475 sqft
Light and bright studio apartment with UTILITIES INCLUDED. Circular driveway parking, tile floors , full kitchen and tiled shower. Less than 2 miles to downtown and across the street from Lake Gertrude walking trail. No Pets, No Smokers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160
2127 Veranda Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$740
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160 in Pine Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
139 Oyster Bay Cir Unit 130
139 Oyster Bay Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
496 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo on the 1st floor in Altamonte! - Great 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Altamonte Springs walking distance from Cranes Roost and the Altamonte Mall. Vinyl flooring. Onsite Laundry facility available.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Metro West
3304 Westchester Square Blvd Apt 205
3304 Westchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.

July 2020 Apopka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Apopka Rent Report. Apopka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Apopka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Apopka rents declined over the past month

Apopka rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Apopka stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,157 for a two-bedroom. Apopka's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Apopka over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Orlando metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Apopka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Apopka, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Apopka is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Apopka's median two-bedroom rent of $1,157 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Apopka fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Apopka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Apopka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

