929 Cavan Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 5 bed, 4 bath, 3306 sq. ft. home in Apopka, FL! Open floor plan. Wonderful island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Cozy living room. beautiful formal dining room. Over-sized master suite with dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms. Huge lot with covered patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.