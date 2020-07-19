All apartments in Apopka
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:53 PM

929 Cavan Drive

929 Cavan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

929 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL 32703
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 5 bed, 4 bath, 3306 sq. ft. home in Apopka, FL! Open floor plan. Wonderful island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Cozy living room. beautiful formal dining room. Over-sized master suite with dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms. Huge lot with covered patio perfect for entertaining or relaxing! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Cavan Drive have any available units?
929 Cavan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 929 Cavan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
929 Cavan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Cavan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Cavan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 929 Cavan Drive offer parking?
No, 929 Cavan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 929 Cavan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Cavan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Cavan Drive have a pool?
No, 929 Cavan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 929 Cavan Drive have accessible units?
No, 929 Cavan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Cavan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Cavan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Cavan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Cavan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
