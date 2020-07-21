All apartments in Apopka
Apopka, FL
79 LANCER OAK DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

79 LANCER OAK DRIVE

79 Lancer Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

79 Lancer Oak Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with hardwood style and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE have any available units?
79 LANCER OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
79 LANCER OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 LANCER OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
