787 Ashworth Overlook Drive, Apopka, FL 32712 Errol Estates Country Club
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
parking
pool
garage
Newly updated 2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage condo located in gated community. 2nd floor condo, all major appliances including washer and dryer. Community pool. $100 Application fee per adult, $149 Admin fee, $1,400min sec dep.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
