Apopka, FL
759 Longford Loop
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

759 Longford Loop

759 Longford Loop · (407) 566-3400
Location

759 Longford Loop, Apopka, FL 32703
Breckenridge

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 759 Longford Loop · Avail. now

$2,125

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3234 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
4 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true!

This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with another room minus a closet and a large loft area in the Breckenridge community of Apopka. Serene LIVING!!!

This home features a great open floor plan with a formal living room, formal dining room along with an eat-in breakfast area, and a spacious family room open to the kitchen. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and contain large closets.

This property features fresh neutral paint throughout, carpet, ceramic tile flooring downstairs with carpet. Master bedroom with walk-in closet; master bath with his/hers vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

You will also find plenty of closet space throughout, downstairs half bath for convenience, separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, covered rear patio and covered front porch and a 2-car garage with auto opener. The front porch looks out over a community and the rear covered patio overlooks the back yard for some nice sunsets

The Breckenridge community is located just off 451RD. This beautiful, gated community provides premier access to Central Florida while offering your family more features, awesome plans and great community amenities.

This community has an unmatched location for easy access to metro Orlando’s business centers and popular attractions. Situated just around the corner from the intersection of State Road 429 and the newly constructed Maitland extension, Breckenridge is just minutes from Maitland and Downtown.

Must see to fully appreciate.

Call today for an appointment to view: 914.200.3812

Email us at: Raymond.Reyes@number1broker.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2001752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Longford Loop have any available units?
759 Longford Loop has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 759 Longford Loop have?
Some of 759 Longford Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 Longford Loop currently offering any rent specials?
759 Longford Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Longford Loop pet-friendly?
No, 759 Longford Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 759 Longford Loop offer parking?
Yes, 759 Longford Loop does offer parking.
Does 759 Longford Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Longford Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Longford Loop have a pool?
Yes, 759 Longford Loop has a pool.
Does 759 Longford Loop have accessible units?
No, 759 Longford Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Longford Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 Longford Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
