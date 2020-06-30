753 Ashworth Overlook Dr Unit C

Amenities

737 Ashworth Overlook Drive Unit C, Newly painted 2/2 Townhome - 737 Ashworth Overlook Drive Unit C, Newly painted 2/2 Townhome with 1 car attached garage in the gated Community of Overlook at Parkside. The unit has new carpet throughout, stainless appliances in the kitchen, full-size washer, and dryer in unit. The community is gated with pool. Grounds maintenance and basic cable are included. Copy of lease to HOA only. Tenants will be required to have a credit score of 675 or better and obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5611889)