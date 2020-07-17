All apartments in Apopka
Location

731 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL 32703
Breckenridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 731 Cavan Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$1,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
731 Cavan Drive Available 09/01/20 4 BEDS! GATED COMMUNITY! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true!

This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the beautiful Breckenridge community of Apopka. Serene LIVING!!!

This home features a great open floor plan with a formal living room, formal dining room along with an eat-in breakfast area, and a spacious family room open to the kitchen.

This property features fresh neutral paint throughout, carpet, ceramic tile flooring with carpet. Master bedroom with walk-in closet; master bath with his/hers vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

You will also find plenty of closet space throughout, half bath for convenience, separate laundry room with washer/dryer , covered rear patio and covered front porch and a 2-car garage with auto opener. The front porch looks out over a community and the rear covered patio overlooks the back yard for some nice sunsets

The Breckenridge community is located just off 451RD. This beautiful, gated community provides premier access to Central Florida while offering your family more features, awesome plans and great community amenities.

This community has an unmatched location for easy access to metro Orlando’s business centers and popular attractions. Situated just around the corner from the intersection of State Road 429 and the newly constructed Maitland extension, Breckenridge is just minutes from Maitland and Downtown.

Must see to fully appreciate.

Text/ Call Ray for an appointment to view: 914.200.3812

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4211164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Cavan Drive have any available units?
731 Cavan Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Cavan Drive have?
Some of 731 Cavan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Cavan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
731 Cavan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Cavan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 731 Cavan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 731 Cavan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 731 Cavan Drive offers parking.
Does 731 Cavan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Cavan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Cavan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 731 Cavan Drive has a pool.
Does 731 Cavan Drive have accessible units?
No, 731 Cavan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Cavan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Cavan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
