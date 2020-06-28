All apartments in Apopka
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

730 Cavan Drive

730 Cavan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

730 Cavan Drive, Apopka, FL 32703
Breckenridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! LARGE// New 5 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! -

This beautiful home is a family's dream come true!

This is a large 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a Breckenridge community of Apopka. Serene LIVING!!!

This home features a great open floor plan with a formal living room, formal dining room along with an eat-in breakfast area, and a spacious family room open to the kitchen. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and contain large closets.

This property features fresh neutral paint throughout, carpet, ceramic tile flooring downstairs with carpet. Master bedroom with walk-in closet; master bath with his/hers vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

You will also find plenty of closet space throughout, downstairs half bath for convenience, separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, covered rear patio and covered front porch and a 2-car garage with auto opener. The front porch looks out over a community and the rear covered patio overlooks the back yard for some nice sunsets

The Breckenridge community is located just off 451RD. This beautiful, gated community provides premier access to Central Florida while offering your family more features, awesome plans and great community amenities.

This community has an unmatched location for easy access to metro Orlandos business centers and popular attractions. Situated just around the corner from the intersection of State Road 429 and the newly constructed Maitland extension, Breckenridge is just minutes from Maitland and Downtown.

Must see to fully appreciate.

Call today for an appointment to view: 407.802.8255

Email us at: anya.number1broker@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3765227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Cavan Drive have any available units?
730 Cavan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Cavan Drive have?
Some of 730 Cavan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Cavan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
730 Cavan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Cavan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 730 Cavan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 730 Cavan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 730 Cavan Drive offers parking.
Does 730 Cavan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Cavan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Cavan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 730 Cavan Drive has a pool.
Does 730 Cavan Drive have accessible units?
No, 730 Cavan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Cavan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Cavan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
