All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE

700 Muirfield Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

700 Muirfield Circle, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE have any available units?
700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE have?
Some of 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 MUIRFIELD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College