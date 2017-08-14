All apartments in Apopka
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

638 Wekiva Crest Dr.

638 Wekiva Crest Drive · (407) 890-7867
Location

638 Wekiva Crest Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2532 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained two story house in Wekiva - Available Now - Fresh and clean property located in beautiful Apopka. Community is accessible to major roads, schools, and businesses. Mature landscaping throughout. This ample home provides a split plan with master downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious Family room and kitchen combination with dinette and bar that opens up to views of the lush and manicured yard. Inside utility room with laundry tub. Welcoming Foyer that opens to the formal living room and dining room areas. The kitchen is fully equipped. Half bathroom downstairs. The master bedroom presents access to the back yard, ceiling fan, and walking closets. The master bathroom is spacious with a garden tub, shower, and double sinks plus a private commode room. Three bedrooms upstairs with a shared ample bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy the convenience of living in a cul de sac and with an extended driveway for the 2 car garage.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule showing of this home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

(RLNE5835466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. have any available units?
638 Wekiva Crest Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. have?
Some of 638 Wekiva Crest Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
638 Wekiva Crest Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. does offer parking.
Does 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. have a pool?
No, 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Wekiva Crest Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

