638 Wekiva Crest Dr..

Well maintained two story house in Wekiva - Available Now - Fresh and clean property located in beautiful Apopka. Community is accessible to major roads, schools, and businesses. Mature landscaping throughout. This ample home provides a split plan with master downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious Family room and kitchen combination with dinette and bar that opens up to views of the lush and manicured yard. Inside utility room with laundry tub. Welcoming Foyer that opens to the formal living room and dining room areas. The kitchen is fully equipped. Half bathroom downstairs. The master bedroom presents access to the back yard, ceiling fan, and walking closets. The master bathroom is spacious with a garden tub, shower, and double sinks plus a private commode room. Three bedrooms upstairs with a shared ample bathroom with double sinks. Enjoy the convenience of living in a cul de sac and with an extended driveway for the 2 car garage.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule showing of this home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



