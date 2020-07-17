622 Falling Oak Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities

Luxury High Ceiling Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Apopka! - Come View This Amazing 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Apopka FL!

Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed 2 Full bath home! Ceramic Tile Flooring throughout the entire home. Great for entertaining family and friends. Beautiful High Ceilings and open kitchen concept which highlights stunning black appliances, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for guests to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with a large walking closet and master bath including a soaking bathtub and stand up shower followed by and two additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Big backyard with large enclosed patio for entertaining guests. Making this a very desirable community to live in. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1,890.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1,890.00

Liability Insurance $12/Month



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



Loammi Cruz

Property Manager

Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside

O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459



(RLNE5881349)