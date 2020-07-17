All apartments in Apopka
Location

622 Falling Oak Cove, Apopka, FL 32703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 622 Falling Oak Cove · Avail. now

$1,890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Luxury High Ceiling Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Apopka! - Come View This Amazing 3 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Apopka FL!
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed 2 Full bath home! Ceramic Tile Flooring throughout the entire home. Great for entertaining family and friends. Beautiful High Ceilings and open kitchen concept which highlights stunning black appliances, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for guests to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with a large walking closet and master bath including a soaking bathtub and stand up shower followed by and two additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Big backyard with large enclosed patio for entertaining guests. Making this a very desirable community to live in. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,890.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,890.00
Liability Insurance $12/Month

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

(RLNE5881349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Falling Oak Cove have any available units?
622 Falling Oak Cove has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 622 Falling Oak Cove currently offering any rent specials?
622 Falling Oak Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Falling Oak Cove pet-friendly?
No, 622 Falling Oak Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 622 Falling Oak Cove offer parking?
No, 622 Falling Oak Cove does not offer parking.
Does 622 Falling Oak Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Falling Oak Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Falling Oak Cove have a pool?
No, 622 Falling Oak Cove does not have a pool.
Does 622 Falling Oak Cove have accessible units?
No, 622 Falling Oak Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Falling Oak Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Falling Oak Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Falling Oak Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Falling Oak Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
