Apopka, FL
427 Knightswood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

427 Knightswood Drive

427 Knightswood Drive · No Longer Available
427 Knightswood Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,843 sf home is located in Apopka, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and tile floors, an updated kitchen with white and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

427 Knightswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Some of 427 Knightswood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
427 Knightswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 427 Knightswood Drive is pet friendly.
Yes, 427 Knightswood Drive offers parking.
No, 427 Knightswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 427 Knightswood Drive does not have a pool.
No, 427 Knightswood Drive does not have accessible units.
No, 427 Knightswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
