Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 3913 KNOTT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
3913 KNOTT DRIVE
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:25 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3913 KNOTT DRIVE
3913 Knott Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3913 Knott Drive, Apopka, FL 32712
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful screened pool home for rent in Rock Springs subdivision. 3 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have any available units?
3913 KNOTT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Apopka, FL
.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Apopka Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have?
Some of 3913 KNOTT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3913 KNOTT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3913 KNOTT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 KNOTT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Apopka
.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Similar Pages
Apopka 1 Bedrooms
Apopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Ocala, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Hunters Creek, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College