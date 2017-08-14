All apartments in Apopka
3913 KNOTT DRIVE
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:25 PM

3913 KNOTT DRIVE

3913 Knott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Knott Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful screened pool home for rent in Rock Springs subdivision. 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have any available units?
3913 KNOTT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have?
Some of 3913 KNOTT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 KNOTT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3913 KNOTT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 KNOTT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 KNOTT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 KNOTT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

