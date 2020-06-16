3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County

Amenities
4BD/2BA HOME IN APOPKA- ROCK SPRINGS RIDGE - Unique 4 bed/2 bath with 2,500+sq-ft. features den/office plus activity room. New paint & carpet! Beautiful designer marble floors flow from foyer through kitchen, into over-sized casual dining/family area & hallways. Kitchen features dark cherry cabinets w/rope trim. Long breakfast/snack counter accommodates 5 stools & overlooks family room. Glass top range, micro, dishwasher, pantry! Formal living/dining rooms (carpeted formal areas & bedrooms). Master bath w/garden tub & shower and double vanity.
Application fees are non-refundable.
Sorry, no pets.
(RLNE5423102)