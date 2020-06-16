All apartments in Apopka
3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County

3896 Long Branch Lane · (407) 358-6696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3896 Long Branch Lane, Apopka, FL 32712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
4BD/2BA HOME IN APOPKA- ROCK SPRINGS RIDGE - Unique 4 bed/2 bath with 2,500+sq-ft. features den/office plus activity room. New paint & carpet! Beautiful designer marble floors flow from foyer through kitchen, into over-sized casual dining/family area & hallways. Kitchen features dark cherry cabinets w/rope trim. Long breakfast/snack counter accommodates 5 stools & overlooks family room. Glass top range, micro, dishwasher, pantry! Formal living/dining rooms (carpeted formal areas & bedrooms). Master bath w/garden tub & shower and double vanity.

Application fees are non-refundable.

Sorry, no pets.

(RLNE5423102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County have any available units?
3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County have?
Some of 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County's amenities include dishwasher, bathtub, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County currently offering any rent specials?
3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County pet-friendly?
No, 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County offer parking?
No, 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County does not offer parking.
Does 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County have a pool?
No, 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County does not have a pool.
Does 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County have accessible units?
No, 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County does not have accessible units.
Does 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3896 Long Branch Lane Orange County has units with dishwashers.
