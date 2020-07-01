All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 3742 Kilmarnock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
3742 Kilmarnock Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:24 PM

3742 Kilmarnock Drive

3742 Kilmarnock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3742 Kilmarnock Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 Kilmarnock Drive have any available units?
3742 Kilmarnock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 3742 Kilmarnock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3742 Kilmarnock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 Kilmarnock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3742 Kilmarnock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3742 Kilmarnock Drive offer parking?
No, 3742 Kilmarnock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3742 Kilmarnock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 Kilmarnock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 Kilmarnock Drive have a pool?
No, 3742 Kilmarnock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3742 Kilmarnock Drive have accessible units?
No, 3742 Kilmarnock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 Kilmarnock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3742 Kilmarnock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3742 Kilmarnock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3742 Kilmarnock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College