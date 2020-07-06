All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 366 Breezeway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
366 Breezeway Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

366 Breezeway Drive

366 Breezeway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

366 Breezeway Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now! Wonderful 3/2 Home in Apopka For Rent! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

This wonderful Home is located in Apopka!

This Move-In Ready home features:

Tile throughout living areas
Fenced-in yard
2 car garage

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE2603261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Breezeway Drive have any available units?
366 Breezeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 366 Breezeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
366 Breezeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Breezeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 366 Breezeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 366 Breezeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 366 Breezeway Drive offers parking.
Does 366 Breezeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Breezeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Breezeway Drive have a pool?
No, 366 Breezeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 366 Breezeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 366 Breezeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Breezeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Breezeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 366 Breezeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 366 Breezeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College