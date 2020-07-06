366 Breezeway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now! Wonderful 3/2 Home in Apopka For Rent! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



This wonderful Home is located in Apopka!



This Move-In Ready home features:



Tile throughout living areas

Fenced-in yard

2 car garage



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.



We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup

Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



