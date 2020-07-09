All apartments in Apopka
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3629 ROCHELLE LANE

3629 Rochelle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3629 Rochelle Lane, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 ROCHELLE LANE have any available units?
3629 ROCHELLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3629 ROCHELLE LANE have?
Some of 3629 ROCHELLE LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 ROCHELLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3629 ROCHELLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 ROCHELLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3629 ROCHELLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 3629 ROCHELLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3629 ROCHELLE LANE offers parking.
Does 3629 ROCHELLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 ROCHELLE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 ROCHELLE LANE have a pool?
No, 3629 ROCHELLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3629 ROCHELLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3629 ROCHELLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 ROCHELLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3629 ROCHELLE LANE has units with dishwashers.

