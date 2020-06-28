3598 PELOCK DRIVE

Beautiful almost new home in Apopka Woods! Built in 2017 this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom with a 2/1/1 split plan has a 3 car garage. As soon as you walk thru the doors you can see how open this floor plan is! The gourmet kitchen is a dream come true with nearly new stainless appliances. The master bedroom has an amazing master bath with an oversized shower and a walk in closet! There is neutral carpet thru out the bedrooms and tile in all the living and bathroom areas. The screened patio is a perfect way to begin your day with coffee or end your day with a glass of wine overlooking the large backyard with no rear neighbors! This beautiful home will satisfy even the pickiest tenant. Please call me for your private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
