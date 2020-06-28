All apartments in Apopka
3598 PELOCK DRIVE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

3598 PELOCK DRIVE

3598 Pelock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3598 Pelock Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Beautiful almost new home in Apopka Woods! Built in 2017 this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom with a 2/1/1 split plan has a 3 car garage. As soon as you walk thru the doors you can see how open this floor plan is! The gourmet kitchen is a dream come true with nearly new stainless appliances. The master bedroom has an amazing master bath with an oversized shower and a walk in closet! There is neutral carpet thru out the bedrooms and tile in all the living and bathroom areas. The screened patio is a perfect way to begin your day with coffee or end your day with a glass of wine overlooking the large backyard with no rear neighbors! This beautiful home will satisfy even the pickiest tenant. Please call me for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3598 PELOCK DRIVE have any available units?
3598 PELOCK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 3598 PELOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 3598 PELOCK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3598 PELOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3598 PELOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3598 PELOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3598 PELOCK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 3598 PELOCK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3598 PELOCK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3598 PELOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3598 PELOCK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3598 PELOCK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3598 PELOCK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3598 PELOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3598 PELOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3598 PELOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3598 PELOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
