3598 PELOCK DRIVE

Beautiful almost new home in Apopka Woods! Built in 2017 this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom with a 2/1/1 split plan has a 3 car garage. As soon as you walk thru the doors you can see how open this floor plan is! The gourmet kitchen is a dream come true with nearly new stainless appliances. The master bedroom has an amazing master bath with an oversized shower and a walk in closet! There is neutral carpet thru out the bedrooms and tile in all the living and bathroom areas. The screened patio is a perfect way to begin your day with coffee or end your day with a glass of wine overlooking the large backyard with no rear neighbors! This beautiful home will satisfy even the pickiest tenant. Please call me for your private showing.