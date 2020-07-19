All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 337 MANTIS LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
337 MANTIS LOOP
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

337 MANTIS LOOP

337 Mantis Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

337 Mantis Loop, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage home with almost 15 sq ft offer open/split floor plan with vaulted ceilings, living and dining areas and large kitchen with newer appliances in the kitchen with all appliances. Spacious bedrooms with carpet flooring and master suite with dual sinks. Decorative fireplace in living room. Fenced in back yard offers privacy for grilling and pet.

Available on or after November 12th, pending minor repairs

Pet friendly with $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

Sorry, no section 8

$60 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 MANTIS LOOP have any available units?
337 MANTIS LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 MANTIS LOOP have?
Some of 337 MANTIS LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 MANTIS LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
337 MANTIS LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 MANTIS LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 MANTIS LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 337 MANTIS LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 337 MANTIS LOOP offers parking.
Does 337 MANTIS LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 MANTIS LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 MANTIS LOOP have a pool?
No, 337 MANTIS LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 337 MANTIS LOOP have accessible units?
No, 337 MANTIS LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 337 MANTIS LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 MANTIS LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with BalconiesApopka Apartments with Gyms
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College