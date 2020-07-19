337 MANTIS LOOP

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage home with almost 15 sq ft offer open/split floor plan with vaulted ceilings, living and dining areas and large kitchen with newer appliances in the kitchen with all appliances. Spacious bedrooms with carpet flooring and master suite with dual sinks. Decorative fireplace in living room. Fenced in back yard offers privacy for grilling and pet.



Available on or after November 12th, pending minor repairs



Pet friendly with $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.



Sorry, no section 8



$60 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED