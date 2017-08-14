All apartments in Apopka
Last updated May 23 2020

309 N Cervidae Dr

309 Cervidae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Cervidae Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 a single family home close to schools and shopping - Property Id: 269832

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269832
Property Id 269832

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 N Cervidae Dr have any available units?
309 N Cervidae Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 309 N Cervidae Dr currently offering any rent specials?
309 N Cervidae Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N Cervidae Dr pet-friendly?
No, 309 N Cervidae Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 309 N Cervidae Dr offer parking?
No, 309 N Cervidae Dr does not offer parking.
Does 309 N Cervidae Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 N Cervidae Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N Cervidae Dr have a pool?
No, 309 N Cervidae Dr does not have a pool.
Does 309 N Cervidae Dr have accessible units?
No, 309 N Cervidae Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N Cervidae Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 N Cervidae Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 N Cervidae Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 N Cervidae Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

