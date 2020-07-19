2845 Sand Oak Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Taking "Pride of Ownership" to another level! Nestled in the gated community of Oak Ridge, this Ryland Homes, Worthington II model has all of the upgrades any Buyer could want! The gourmet kitchen is the perfect size for family meals or entertaining party guests. The master suite has it's own wing for extra privacy. The other bedrooms make for the perfect space to host overnight guests. The fully screened porch and lanai make outside dining not only relaxing, but pest free! All lighting fixtures, fans, and chandeliers convey with the home. The 18 inch tiles in wet areas, laundry room with sink plumbing, and of course the oversized corner lot make for the perfect home in this quiet subdivision. There is so much to see with this amazingly kept home in Apopka, so check out the 3D tour and call today to schedule your showing!



Listing Courtesy Of NATIONAL REAL ESTATE LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.