Apopka, FL
2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD

2784 Breezy Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

2784 Breezy Meadow Road, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have any available units?
2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have?
Some of 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD offers parking.
Does 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have a pool?
No, 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD has units with dishwashers.

