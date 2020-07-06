2784 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting, center island, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!