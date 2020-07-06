2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,500 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances . You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!