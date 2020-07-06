All apartments in Apopka
2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD

2778 Breezy Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

2778 Breezy Meadow Road, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,500 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances . You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have any available units?
2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have?
Some of 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD offers parking.
Does 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have a pool?
No, 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2778 BREEZY MEADOW ROAD has units with dishwashers.

