All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 239 RHAPSODY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
239 RHAPSODY LANE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM

239 RHAPSODY LANE

239 Rhapsody Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

239 Rhapsody Lane, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms in Hawthorne Oaks with brand new rood and newer A/C. Home has tile throughout!. Fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have any available units?
239 RHAPSODY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have?
Some of 239 RHAPSODY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 RHAPSODY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
239 RHAPSODY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 RHAPSODY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 239 RHAPSODY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 239 RHAPSODY LANE offers parking.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 RHAPSODY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have a pool?
No, 239 RHAPSODY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have accessible units?
No, 239 RHAPSODY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 RHAPSODY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 Bedroom ApartmentsApopka 2 Bedroom Apartments
Apopka Apartments with BalconiesApopka Apartments with Gyms
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College