Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
239 RHAPSODY LANE
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
239 RHAPSODY LANE
239 Rhapsody Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
239 Rhapsody Lane, Apopka, FL 32703
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms in Hawthorne Oaks with brand new rood and newer A/C. Home has tile throughout!. Fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have any available units?
239 RHAPSODY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Apopka, FL
.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Apopka Rent Report
.
What amenities does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have?
Some of 239 RHAPSODY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 239 RHAPSODY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
239 RHAPSODY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 RHAPSODY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 239 RHAPSODY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Apopka
.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 239 RHAPSODY LANE offers parking.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 RHAPSODY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have a pool?
No, 239 RHAPSODY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have accessible units?
No, 239 RHAPSODY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 239 RHAPSODY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 RHAPSODY LANE has units with dishwashers.
