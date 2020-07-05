All apartments in Apopka
Last updated October 29 2019 at 10:44 PM

232 Oak Run Court

232 Oak Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

232 Oak Run Court, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
accessible
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check.

Pets can also be a reason for denial.

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1399.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1475.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1475.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1399/mo
232 Oak Run Court
Apopka, Florida 32703
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Hawthorne Oaks
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1310
Year Built: 2000

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Move In Ready
*2 Car Garage
*Pond View
*No Rear Neighbors
*Cul De Sac Lot
*Fenced In Yard
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*Granite Countertops
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*JUST 25 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*CONVENIENT To: 417 & 441
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Wekiva Springs State Park
*All Kitchen Appliance INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 441 N/N Orange Blossom Trail, Turn RIGHT onto S Hawthorne Ave, Take the 3rd RIGHT onto Oak Run Ct.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

