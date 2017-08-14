22 WEKIVA POINTE CIRCLE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!