2122 KILAMANJARO COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard is complete with an enclosed patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with stylish tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!