2116 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

2116 PARKSIDE MEADOW DRIVE

2116 Parkside Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Parkside Meadow Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for immediate occupancy. Home is in very good condition. Spacious kitchen and living areas. Located in a gated community. Lawn care is included in the rent. Washer and dryer not included but hook ups are provided. This home is a must see and will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

