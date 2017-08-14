All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
177 WINDING COVE AVENUE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 PM

177 WINDING COVE AVENUE

177 Winding Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

177 Winding Cove Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703
Lake Doe Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Carpet and vinyl throughout with inside utility room and all appliances including washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in back yard with large patio. Lake Doe Cove is a quiet community conveniently located near shopping, dining and residents enjoy easy access to SR 429, Florida Turnpike, SR 414, SR 451, and the Maitland Expressway to Downtown Orlando. Only minutes to the Wekiwa Springs State Park with outdoor recreation, nature trails, and natural spring-fed waters leading to the Wekiva River. Pet friendly home (with approval and nonrefundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE have any available units?
177 WINDING COVE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE have?
Some of 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
177 WINDING COVE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 WINDING COVE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College