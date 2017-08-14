177 WINDING COVE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Carpet and vinyl throughout with inside utility room and all appliances including washer and dryer. Enjoy the fenced in back yard with large patio. Lake Doe Cove is a quiet community conveniently located near shopping, dining and residents enjoy easy access to SR 429, Florida Turnpike, SR 414, SR 451, and the Maitland Expressway to Downtown Orlando. Only minutes to the Wekiwa Springs State Park with outdoor recreation, nature trails, and natural spring-fed waters leading to the Wekiva River. Pet friendly home (with approval and nonrefundable pet fee).