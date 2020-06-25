1763 Iroquois Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This great three bedroom home is located in the quiet community of Sheeler Hills in Apopka convenient to shopping, dining, parks, lakes, the Maitland Exchange, 429 and nearby schools. It includes a spacious split floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile throughout with carpeting in the bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and all the appliances, nice master suite with his/her sinks and walk-in closet, full size washer/dryer hookups, patio, fenced yard and one car garage.



Listing Courtesy Of REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.