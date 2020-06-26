Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1684 Vick Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1684 Vick Rd
Last updated June 18 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1684 Vick Rd
1684 Vick Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1684 Vick Road, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home .To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text (702) 483-7281
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1684 Vick Rd have any available units?
1684 Vick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Apopka, FL
.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Apopka Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1684 Vick Rd have?
Some of 1684 Vick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1684 Vick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Vick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Vick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1684 Vick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1684 Vick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1684 Vick Rd offers parking.
Does 1684 Vick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1684 Vick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Vick Rd have a pool?
No, 1684 Vick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Vick Rd have accessible units?
No, 1684 Vick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Vick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1684 Vick Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Similar Pages
Apopka 1 Bedrooms
Apopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Ocala, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Hunters Creek, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College