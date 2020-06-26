All apartments in Apopka
Last updated June 18 2019 at 7:14 AM

1684 Vick Rd

1684 Vick Road · No Longer Available
Location

1684 Vick Road, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home .To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text ‪(702) 483-7281‬

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1684 Vick Rd have any available units?
1684 Vick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1684 Vick Rd have?
Some of 1684 Vick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1684 Vick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Vick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Vick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1684 Vick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1684 Vick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1684 Vick Rd offers parking.
Does 1684 Vick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1684 Vick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Vick Rd have a pool?
No, 1684 Vick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Vick Rd have accessible units?
No, 1684 Vick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Vick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1684 Vick Rd has units with dishwashers.
