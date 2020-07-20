All apartments in Apopka
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1370 Cherrybark Rd.
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1370 Cherrybark Rd.

1370 Cherrybark Road · No Longer Available
Location

1370 Cherrybark Road, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1370 Cherrybark Rd. Available 09/16/19 3 Bedrm Home in Apopka For Rent (See Terms) -

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check.

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial.

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: September 16, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1350.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1399.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1399.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1350.00/mo
1370 Cherrybark Road
Apopka, Florida 32703
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Sheeler Oaks
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Home
Square Ft: 1309
Year Built: 1989

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Cul De Sac Lot
*Screened In Patio
*Fenced In Yard
*Large Oak Canopied Yard
*1 Car Garage
*Spacious Master W/Double Vanity
*Ceiling Fans INCLUDED
*Open, Bright & Airy
*Living, Family & Dining Rooms
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Park
*JUST 25 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 30 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 429, Turnpike, 441 & 414
*JUST MINUTES To All Theme Parks
*CONVENIENT To: Maitland, Apopka & Altamonte Springs
*JUST MINUTES To: Lakeville Elementary
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads & Highways
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: September 16, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head to 414 W. And exit toward E Keene Rd then L to S Sheeler Ave, take 2nd R to Sheeler Hills Dr and take 2nd L to Cherrybark Rd.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
(RLNE4351082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 Cherrybark Rd. have any available units?
1370 Cherrybark Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1370 Cherrybark Rd. have?
Some of 1370 Cherrybark Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 Cherrybark Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1370 Cherrybark Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 Cherrybark Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1370 Cherrybark Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1370 Cherrybark Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1370 Cherrybark Rd. offers parking.
Does 1370 Cherrybark Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 Cherrybark Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 Cherrybark Rd. have a pool?
No, 1370 Cherrybark Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1370 Cherrybark Rd. have accessible units?
Yes, 1370 Cherrybark Rd. has accessible units.
Does 1370 Cherrybark Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 Cherrybark Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
