Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:10 PM

1218 Sheeler Hills Drive

1218 Sheeler Hills Drive · (321) 804-8114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1218 Sheeler Hills Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located in Sheeler Hills. This 2 story home features a formal living and dining room and a large family room. Other bonuses include private yard, attached garage, and great location. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive have any available units?
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Sheeler Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive does offer parking.
Does 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Sheeler Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
