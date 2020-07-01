You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and vinyl plank floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 MOUNT LOGAN DRIVE have any available units?
1215 MOUNT LOGAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 MOUNT LOGAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1215 MOUNT LOGAN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 MOUNT LOGAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1215 MOUNT LOGAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.