1215 MOUNT LOGAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and vinyl plank floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!