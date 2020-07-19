Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome with stainless steel appliances , tile on the bottom floor and carpet in the bedrooms. The home is brand new and offers a one car garage small back patio and a community pool, park and clubhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 have any available units?
1160 Pavia Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1160 Pavia Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Pavia Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Pavia Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.