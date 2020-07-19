1160 Pavia Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome with stainless steel appliances , tile on the bottom floor and carpet in the bedrooms. The home is brand new and offers a one car garage small back patio and a community pool, park and clubhouse.