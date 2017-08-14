All apartments in Apopka
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

1120 VILLA LANE

1120 Villa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute and cozy 2/2 villa. ceramic tile throughout. Large screened in porch with an incredible relaxing view. Close to kinds of shopping and dining. COME live the Errol Estes Lifestyle!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 VILLA LANE have any available units?
1120 VILLA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 VILLA LANE have?
Some of 1120 VILLA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 VILLA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1120 VILLA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 VILLA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1120 VILLA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1120 VILLA LANE offer parking?
No, 1120 VILLA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1120 VILLA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 VILLA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 VILLA LANE have a pool?
No, 1120 VILLA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1120 VILLA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1120 VILLA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 VILLA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 VILLA LANE has units with dishwashers.

